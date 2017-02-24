Strathmore man dead after collision

A 35-year-old man from Strathmore is dead after a single-vehicle collision near Standard on Sunday.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, Strathmore RCMP responded to the scene of the accident, which was near the intersection of Highway 561 and Highway 840 south of the village of Standard.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene the man, the lone occupant of an SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate. The name of the deceased has not been released.

The intersection of Highway 840 and Highway 561 is adjacent to Wheatland Crossing School, which will open to students on Feb. 21. The speed at the intersection by the school will be reduced to 80 km/h along Highway 561.

The safety of the intersection has been debated at Wheatland County council, most recently in 2017, due to the highway not lining up near the intersection, concerns about turning lanes, and the location of the intersection relative to the school.