Police search for Dairy Queen robbery suspect

RCMP in Strathmore are searching for a Caucasian male who was wearing a black jacket, or shirt and dark jeans, who tried to rob the Strathmore Dairy Queen late on Wednesday night.

Strathmore RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery occurred at the Dairy Queen, located at 210 Ridge Road on Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, RCMP responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the business.

The lone male approached the business and demanded money from an employee, while producing a weapon.

The man was interrupted, and fled from the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, nor was any money obtained by the suspect.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the crime contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit tipsubmit.com.