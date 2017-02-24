Munchkins soccer set to expand

With the help of town crews, Munchkins Soccer Strathmore will be moving into the unused green space at Hillview.

Denise Geremia of Munchkins Soccer Strathmore gave a presentation before town council on Feb. 15 about a proposed new space for the free soccer program for local kids.

She explained that the group was created two years ago for families who could not afford organized sports.

“The first year we had 65 kids, the second year we had 155 and this year I opened up registration at REVS last Wednesday and I am already at 82. I feel like we are probably going to hit that out of the ball park,” she said.

Presently Munchkins Soccer Strathmore caters to kids aged 3 to 5, but this year they will be expanding to include kids up to seven years.

They have outgrown their current soccer field, which is located on Parkwood Crescent.

This year, if approved, the group plans to erect a permanent 10 by 10 shed at the new location as well as a porta-potty. They will also offer two sessions of the soccer program.

Geremia explained that they started the group because many extra curicular activities for kids are expensive.

She said that in the first year of the program she met with Dave Rimes from the town and they tried to find a few places to host Munchkins Soccer and the area on Parklane Drive by the canal.

“It was really great for the first year, but last year it was way too packed and there’s not enough parking and what I am proposing to town council is your help,” she said.

Town administration noted that they would like to meet with the soccer group to find out exactly what their needs are and to see if they town can render assistance.

Councillor Denise Peterson also requested that staff bring forward some other ideas or alternatives for joint-use areas as she explained that if there are about 200 kids using one soccer area, the Hillview site won’t be sufficient either.

Town administration will report back to council in regards to how to address the issue before the final council meeting in March.