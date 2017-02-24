Chamber set to repay loan under new terms

The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce intend to pay back their outstanding loan to the Town of Strathmore.

The Chamber of Commerce was loaned $30,000 in 2012 and there is a balance on the loan of $17,144 as of December 31, 2016. In early January the idea of forgiving the loan was brought forward at a town council meeting. But a new plan was put in place for the loan to be paid at the Feb. 15 council meeting.

“The chamber of commerce board is not interested in having the loan forgiven,” said town councillor Rocky Blokland during the meeting.

On Feb. 1 a Notice of Motion was made to request staff form a report that will include options for the retirement of the chamber of commerce’s debt, and options for providing financial stability to the chamber of commerce.

During the Feb. 15 meeting, a third option was introduced that the town’s administration which will see a repayment schedule over a term of seven years at $4,285 per year interest free.

At the meeting Barbara Armstrong, secretary for the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce, along with a delegation, outlined some of the events that the organization has in store for it’s members and members of the local business community.

Armstrong outlined the chamber’s first Ask The Expert event held on Jan. 25 called 2017 Tax Changes, which was co-sponsored by Gregory, Harriman and Associates and Community Futures Wildrose.

“It was very well attended and the feedback was extremely positive,” said Armstrong.

The Chamber offered a free session on Feb. 1 with Carolyn Melnyk workforce consultant to the Minister of Labour to discuss the Canada-Alberta Job Grant program and the re-launch of the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP).

“Next week on Wed Feb. 22 Annette Stanwick, a very published author and well known local speaker, is offering her expertise on creating, captivating customer service and team work. This after-hours presentation at the Civic Centre covers exciting ideas, and proven steps to assist a business in creating outstanding customer service that promotes new and repeat business,” Armstrong said.

In May, the chamber of commerce will be hosting a three-session seminar called A New Way To Approach Your Business presented by Down To Business Solutions.

“These sessions will focus on home-based and small business entrepreneurs, helping them to understand what do they want to achieve, who is their ideal customer, and how to attract that ideal client. It’s definitely designed to give them a unique advantage,” said Armstrong.

“With meaningful topics for members and non-members alike, working together we are seeing success,” said Armstrong.

On March 30 the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual general meeting at the Chuck Mercer room at the Strathmore Civic Centre.

At the close of her presentation Armstrong thanked their members, the town council and in particular councillor Blokland for their support.

“You are doing great and things are improving for the chamber and we are so happy,” said Mayor Michael Ell.