Stampede poster wins award

For the second year in a row the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society has been recognized for their marketing poster of the annual Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days celebration.

The Strathmore Stampede and Heritage Days poster won first place at the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies (AAAS), which hosted their annual convention, tradeshow and annual general meeting on February 3-5 at Edmonton.

The poster was the recipient of the award for the delegates choice and for events with over 5,000 attendees.

“We are thrilled,” said Herb McLane, General Manager of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society.

“A picture says a thousand words is the old saying”, said McLane. “We place great emphasis on our brand image and our marketing, and we couldn’t be happier with the recognition that we have just received.”

This is the second year in a row that The Strathmore and District Agricultural Society has been honoured with two awards for its poster.

The 2017 poster is the third in a series produced and shot by Bret and Shawna Kenworthy and depicts three young boys, brothers, and potential future stars of the rodeo. The young cowboys are Dane, Cale and Brett Lewis of Strathmore, the sons of Wes and Donna Lewis.

“We put a lot of effort into the concepts and producing them and trying to make sure that they convey a particularly good image that is consistent with our event and with rodeo,” said McLane.

“This particular poster was the third in a three-year series and this year it depicted the three young boys,” he said.

In previous years, the posters have depicted a silhouette image of a cowgirl barrel racer and her horse, and a young cowboy.

The theme for the poster is about reliving tradition and building memories.

He explained that members of the Strathmore and District Agricultural Society put a lot of effort into their brand imagery and featuring real, local people who are involved in agriculture or rodeo.

“We want them to convey a message of rodeo and in this case with the three young boys, convey a message that rodeo is like a family heritage and these young boys could be dreaming about their future,” said McLane.