Busy day planned for Family Day in Strathmore

This Family Day spend some quality time face-to-face with your family and friends in Strathmore.on Monday Feb. 20, community partners have organized an entire day of special events and activities to make your day even that more special.

Things get started at 9 a.m. at the Strathmore Civic Centre and the Youth Club of Strathmore.

At the Civic Centre, the Cheadle Lions will be hosting a traditional pancake breakfast that will include bacon, sausages, pancakes, and fruit trays. There will be entertainment and fun for the whole family with music, face-painting and a magician. The pancake breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the same time the Youth Club of Strathmore will be having a carnival at the Civic Centre.

A little bit later at 11 a.m. the #Strathmore 150 logo design winner will be unveiled.

Head over to Kinsmen Park at 12 p.m. to take in the HEAL Coalition Great Skate and some community ice fishing.

The HEAL (Healthy Eating Active Living) coalition have organized a community skate from 12 to 2 p.m. at Kinsmen Park that will feature music, hot soup, hot chocolate and waggon rides.

Skates will be available on-site for those that don’t have any.

Unplug from your electronic devices and get moving at Kinsmen Park with HEAL.

The Great Skate has been organized by the HEAL coalition for approximately seven years.

According Robert Breitwieser the media spokesperson for the HEAL coalition, the skate originated at Gray Park, but was eventually moved to Kinsmen Park and organizers co-ordinated with the Town of Strathmore to clean the ice surface for participants and to use park facilities.

Healthy foods like soup donated courtesy of Rocky’s Bakery, will be provided at the site.

“He donated two big thermoses of hot chicken soup and we’ve had hot chocolate and that was also donated by Simply Elegant Catering,” he said.

HEAL coalition members will be on site with displays on healthy habits and activities like walking, healthy eating, and skating on the lake.

The event will be a great chance for parents and kids to get together for a fun skate outdoors, enjoy something warm to eat on a cool day and it’s rumoured that there may even be popcorn courtesy local real estate organizations.

“Everything is free,” said Breitwieser. “At Healthy Easting Active Living our mandate is to get people doing healthy things, physical things, walking, skating, running, bicycling, plus healthy eating. We insist on having healthy food wherever we are involved in an activity.”

“Come downtown and enjoy the outdoors and the skating, get some exercise and food,” he said.

Spend some time with your grandparents and learn how to ice fish on Family Day. There will also be community ice fishing at Kinsmen Lake from 12 to 2 p.m. at Kinsmen lake for those under 16 years and over 60 years. All equipment is provided.

Then why not wrap up the day with a dip in the pool from 3 to 5 p.m. when the 5 For Life Coalition will be hosting a family swim at the Strathmore Aquatic Centre.

For more information on Family Day 2017 Unplugged, please visit the Town of Strathmore’s Facebook page.