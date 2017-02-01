Wake-a-thon 2.0 at Strathmore High

Sure, a bunch of kids from Strathmore High School will look like zombies on February 10th, but at least it will be for a good cause.

Starting at 6 p.m. the night before, students that take part in this year’s Wake-A-Thon will be up and awake throughout the night until 8 a.m. playing games and just generally having good clean fun at the school.

The idea of the Wake-A-Thon was created last year at the school when students stayed up all night and raised about $3,000 for Hope for Syria.

The Wake-A-Thon is organized by Spartan council, a group of students that organize special events for the school, explained teacher Cheryl Davidson.

“Last year, they wanted to raise money for Hope for Syria, for a refugee family. This year we are running it again, mostly because the students were asking for it,” she said.

“They said it was a really great time to make new friends and they had a lot of fun and so they wanted to run it again and this time we are using the money to support leadership activities here at Strathmore High School,” she said.

The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a learn to swing dance and line dance session. Organizers are going to turn on Lets Dance for the Wii, plus there will be a crib tournament, board games and video games.

“At midnight we’ll feed everyone pizza, we’ll play a game from midnight until 2 am called Humans. Vs Zombies,” she said. The game is like a combination of tag and side and seek, with zombies.

There will be games in the gym, and movies playing in the theatre all night.

The entire event will wrap up with a pancake breakfast at about 6 a.m. before everyone heads home.

The cost for the Wake-A-Thon is $25. Throughout the night students will be watching movies, playing board games, video games, and a long list of fun activities.