Town set to borrow up to $6M for project

The Town of Strathmore will be borrowing up to $6 million to complete various infrastructure projects around town.

The money will partially be used to purchase land, and to complete improvements at the Aquatic Centre, the Lambert Centre and downtown.

But improvements to the Municipal Office are the most important, as staff said that the the office is too small for the amount of staff the town has.

Currently, there are 18 people that are working in a temporary trailer, five people working at the Lambert Centre with Strathmore FCSS, and 31 people work at the town office.

The building has also had problems with mold and asbestos in the past.

There is also no more room for storage of records currently and the council chambers have outgrown their usage.

Chief Administrative Officer James Thackray explained that the building was constructed in 1982. A portion of the facility was contaminated with asbestos, the roof leaks and a roof repair is estimated to cost between $150,000 and $200,000.

Councillor Bob Sobol was concerned about the effect that extra debt the town plans take on will have taxpayers in the future.

The annual repayment will be approximately $420,685 per year for a period of 20 years.

Councillor Steve Grajczyk said that in the past the town has had the opportunity to finish projects when costs were lower, for example the construction of the bridge at George Freeman Trail.

“We had the opportunity to put that bridge in four years ago at $480,000 and now it will cost $800,000,” he said.

Councillors were told during the meeting that borrowing at this time is a good opportunity as interest rates are at a historical low at present.

It was noted that a potential new site for the municipal office could be used for about 25 years.

“You have to look at what is going to be best for the community in the long run,” said councillor Pat Fule.

“By doing it now there’s a huge benefit for us,” said Mayor Michael Ell. He summarized that there is an advantage to borrowing funding right now when interest rates are low. He also said that having staff in a new building will give the town the ability to have all staff at one location.

The old building could also be sold, or rented the Mayor added.

Councillor Rocky Blokland, who voted against the borrowing bylaw, expressed concern about the borrowing bylaw after he was approached by Strathmore citizens.

He explained that the bylaw seems vague and that the town is already borrowing $2 million for the fieldhouse.

“For downtown beautification the last I heard at fall workshop we were at a standstill. For pathways we’ve never borrowed before, and a proposed property...nobody seems to know what it is we are looking at, which I don’t think is very fair to the citizens,” he said.

“As a business owner in tough economic uncertainty, you tighten up and you don’t spend,” he said. “As a councillor I would like to use that same philosophy.”

He noted that six years ago the town had a debt ratio of 52.8 per cent and now it is down to about 22 per cent. Taking on new debt would increase the ratio once more.

He mentioned a potential purchase of municipal property where the location is cumbersome for seniors.

“It makes no financial sense to me,” he said.

“This bylaw is one of the more difficult ones,” said councillor Sobol.

“We have as a council endeavoured to be prudent with taxpayer money.”

Sobol also noted that he has been concerned for years as to the condition of the municipal building for staff.

Council voted in favor of the borrowing bylaw with a vote of 5-2 with councillors Blokland and Brad Walls were opposed.

The town will borrow $6 million in debentures for a period not more than 20 years from the Alberta Capital Finance Authority, or another authorized financial institution.

The bylaw passed its second and third reading at the Jan. 25 town council meeting.

Some improvements to the aquatic centre could include a steam room and the enclosure of the waterslide, so that it may be used year-round.

Money will also be used to complete downtown streetscaping and decorative lighting improvements and to build pathways.

More details about the improvements will come before council in February.