The franchise fees for electricity and natural gas for the Town of Strathmore are being increased. Town council voted in favour of increasing the electricity franchise fee to 13.5 per cent at the town council meeting of Jan. 15.

The electricity fee is the rent that’s paid to the town for wire lines on municipal property.

The current fee is 10 per cent, and equates to about $642,000 in revenue for the town in 2015 and $663,500 for the town in 2016.

Electricity franchise fees in similar communities are comparable or higher than Strathmore’s. High River’s fee is 20 per cent, Chestermere’s is 11.5 per cent and Brooks fee is 12.63 per cent.

The cost to residents would be approximately $2.37, based on the amount of 625 kWh per month.

Mel Tiede, director of corporate services for the town of Strathmore explained to the council that publicly funded institutions like schools and senior’s lodges do not pay property taxes, and so the franchise fee is the only source of revenue from them.

The franchise fee for Atco Gas will also be increased from 11.18 per cent to 17.22 per cent. This fee is the rent paid to the municipality for gas lines that are on or cross town property.

In 2015, the natural gas franchise fee brought in $283,000 and in 2016 the fee created $335,000 in revenue for the town of Strathmore.

The average natural gas franchise fee for the surrounding communities of Okotoks, High River, Chestermere, Brooks, Cochrane and Airdrie is 19 per cent.

The increase to the natural gas franchise fee is expected to cost residents about $2.63 per month.

All together the increase for the electricity and natural gas franchise fees will be approximately $5 for residents. The fee increase is a way for the town to generate additional funding without raising taxes on the community.

Appointments to senior’s advisory committee

Robert Phillips and Laura Phillips have been appointed to the Strathmore Senior’s Advisory Committee for the term ending on October 31, 2018.

Prior to the Jan. 25 town council meeting, there were two vacancies to be filled on the committee.

The committee terms of reference show that there are eight members at large. Appointments to the committee are made for two-year terms.

The committee’s mandate is to enhance access to town services for seniors, the elderly and their families, while identifying and suggesting solutions to gaps and barriers that impede the full participation of seniors and the elderly in all aspects of life in the town.

The committee meets once a month and is made up of one town council member and eight members at large.

Strathmore water trailer

Strathmore town councillor Bob Sobol presented a Notice of Motion during the Jan. 25 meeting of town council in relation to the Strathmore water trailer.

He gave a brief history of the water trailer.

Explained that the idea for the trailer started in 2014 with the sustainability committee for the Alberta 55+ Summer Games.

The trailer was manufactured for $13,428. The trailer was turned over to the town of Strathmore after the summer games.

The issue that was raised is that there was no detailed budget for the maintenance of the trailer within the town’s budget process, and that councillors did not have the opportunity to vote on the issue of whether funds should be expended on the water trailer.

He explained that administration is currently working on developing a policy for the operation of the water trailer.

A budget will be prepared for the operation and of related costs of the water trailer for 2017. The report on the water trailer will be brought back before town council at a later date.