Top 5 images chosen for Canada 150

The top five designs for the logo contest of Strathmore’s Canada 150 celebration have been chosen.

From December 9 until January 15 the logo contest was open to students from Grades 7 to 12. The purpose was to find a design for the Strathmore Canada 150 logo.

The Strathmore Canada 150 logo review committee met on Jan. 19 and reviewed submissions to the contest and chose the top five entries.

Now members of the public will have seven days in a public vote during which one of the images will be chosen as the logo.

The winning design will be unveiled during Family Day celebrations on Feb. 20 during the Cheadle Lions Family Day Breakfast at the Strathmore Civic Centre.

It will also be on display on town advertisements, street banners, merchandise, social media and at community events.

The winner of the contest will also win a community prize package.

Online and in person voting began on Wednesday Jan. 25 and ends on February 1 at 5 p.m.

The logos can be viewed and voted on at the Strathmore Municipal Library, the Strathmore Aquatic Centre or online on the Town of Strathmore’s Facebook page.

For more information on the Canada 150 logo contest, please visit the Town of Strathmore’s Facebook page, email karmstrong@strathmore.ca, or call 403-934-3204 ext. 239.