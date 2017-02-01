Spring REVS coming next week

Dust off your winter blues and get ready for activity as Spring REVS is about to make it’s way to Strathmore.

Spring REVS (Registration, Education, Volunteer, Services) will be held on Feb. 8 at the Strathmore Civic Centre from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The smaller number of community groups at Spring REVS as compared to Fall REVS allows organizers to host a demonstration area as well.

There’s always a new recreation group popping up in the Strathmore area, and Spring REVS is the best place to be in order to take part, volunteer, or sign up for classes.

This year REVS will feature groups like the Strathmore Running Club.

“It’s great for parents or guardians that want to co-ordinate, or see what activities are there for their kids like play groups, music, or painting,” said Cheryl Graff, the Civic Centre Programmer for the town of Strathmore.

She explained that there are also a number of groups dedicated to martial arts at REVS.

Don’t forget Spring REVS isn’t just for the kids, there are lots of businesses that offer music tutorials, physical and mental fitness, or hobbies classes for adults as well.

“A lot of people think that it’s just limited to kids, but usually we have the Crisis Society, or we may have Victims Services, so a lot of groups that are looking for volunteers too,” said Graff.

The cutoff date for registration for groups to participate in Spring REVS is Feb. 1. Pamphlets are typically available for the community to check out a few of the community groups during the event, and throughout the year.

“If new people stop in at our office at the family centre, I usually hand them out or it’s also usually posted on Facebook on the Strathmore website, so anybody that has missed it still has access to the information,” said Graff.

Information about REVS will be posted on the Town of Strathmore’s Facebook page as well.

For more information on Spring REVS please contact Graff at the Strathmore Family Centre at 403-934- 4772.