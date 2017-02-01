Local Wildrose to hold Unite the Right meeting

The conservative movement in Alberta has undergone a radical shift in the matter of a week after the announcement that Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean would run to be the leader of a united conservative political party in Alberta, should the Progressive Conservatives and Wildrose Party decide to unite under one party.

On Jan. 26, Jean recorded a message for members of the Wildrose Party where he stated that he intended to run to be the leader of the new party.

“I plan to be Alberta’s next premier,” said Jean.

He explained that he’d heard from the grassroots members of the party that conservatives want to pursue unity. “But only If we can preserve our values and our grassroots way of doing things,” he said.

“If our members approve a unity agreement with the PC party, I am prepared to stand down as leader of the Wildrose and to seek the leadership of our single, principled, conservative party in a race to be conducted this summer,” he said.

Jean’s statements echo those of Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Jason Kenney who has made a campaign stop recently in Strathmore, a Wildrose stronghold.

On February 1, the Strathmore-Brooks’ Wildrose Constituency will be hosting a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion where Wildrose MLA Derek FIldebrandt will be addressing the issue of uniting the right.