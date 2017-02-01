Keystone XL back on track

An executive order signed by the new U.S. president Donald Trump has breathed new life into plans for the Keystone XL pipeline project.

In a statement last week TransCanada said the Keystone XL pipeline will create thousands of jobs and that they appreciate the president of the United States inviting them to re-apply for Keystone XL.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed executive orders regarding the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The companies that are building the pipelines are now going to be subject to renegotiation with the United States government.

He also signed three executive orders that will expedite environmental reviews.

The Keystone XL pipeline is a proposed 1,897 kilometer, 36- inch crude oil pipeline that begins in Hardisty and travels to Steele City, Nebraska.

The proposed pipeline project is expected to create thousands of jobs for Americans, and increase tax benefits for communities along its route.

When it comes to the pipeline project moving ahead in the eyes of the new Trump administration, Martin Shields the conservative member of parliament for Bow River said he agreed it is the first step in restarting the process for approval of the project.

“From my understanding what’s not clear is what negotiations mean, I’m sure that that is something that will happen and we’ll look for a positive outcome. Will it be good for Alberta, will it be good for Canada? You bet,” he said.

On the topic of the United States government and the possible renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Shields said, “I think it has been stated numerous times that we are their largest trading partner and they realize that. In looking at that, as we re-engage and re-negotiate as the president says, I think they have also said that they understand the really strong trade relationship with the U.S. together,” he said.

When it comes to how the executive order will affect everyday Albertans, Premiere Rachel Notley said, “While we value the United States as a key trading partner, we also know that the world is changing fast. I think we have to understand that the situation has changed pretty dramatically from when Keystone was first a subject of discussion.”

“We are at a point now where the Alberta economy needs to be enjoying the benefits of a higher return for our oil and gas,” she said.

“We are not at $100 a barrel anymore, and so anything that will lift that price will reduce the deferential and get more for our product and bitumen is something that the economy needs right now. That is definitely something that will happen as a result of the Keystone (XL),” said Notley.

She said that the announcement was a good first step.

“There is no question that we need to monitor closely what exactly it is that the Trump administration is talking about when they speak about the terms, there was a reference to ensuring it was built with American steel, what implications does that have for us, for instance? So we need to look into that and monitor that very closely,” said Notley.