Kids interested in having fun and celebrating Canada’s game of hockey are encouraged to come out to the 8th Annual Hockey Day in Gleichen.

Shannon Zieman is the new President of the Gleichen Pond Hockey Association and she along with the Board of Directors are excited to get the 8th Annual Hockey Day underway on Feb. 11.

“It’s non-contact and it’s a shinny style game, so it’s not competitive and kids are just out there to have fun and play the game, which is what pond hockey is all about,” she said.

“It’s about learning the skills of hockey in a fun way.”

“This gives them an opportunity to do that with kids from all over the province.”

The day is basically a full day of pond hockey fun for kids, both male and female aged 4-17-years-old. The first game will start at 9 a.m. and should end around 4 p.m. depending on how many teams there are.

“The day will be pretty much the same as in previous years,” said Zieman.

“The kids will take part in three games and have a lunch included and will also get a swag bag.”

The entry is $5 per person and kids are required to bring their own hockey equipment.

The Gleichen Pond Hockey Association has some extra equipment, but supplies are limited, so they ask to please bring your own.

Children and families from around Alberta are invited to the event.

“We send invites out to all the other pond hockey associations in Alberta and we have had kids attend from as far away as Fort McMurray,” said Zieman.

The Board of Directors are still trying to bring a special guest to the event, but there is nothing yet confirmed. In the past, former National Hockey League Alumni have come and played hockey with the kids.

Please visit the Gleichen Pond Hockey facebook page for updates on this.

There will also be other non-hockey activities throughout the day, like face painting. Remax will be on site with their popcorn truck as well.

There will be a concession on site as well.