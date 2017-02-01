The Siksika Nation and the Federal government have come to an agreement over compensation related to Castle Mountain.

The agreement settles an outstanding dispute regarding Castle Mountain, also known as the Miistukskoowa area, which was taken from the First Nation in 1908 without their consent, and without adequate compensation.

In 1911, the lands at Castle Mountain were then added to Rocky Mountain Park, which is now known as Banff National Park.

The $123 million in compensation will be granted to Siksika Nation for the Castle Mountain lands in Banff National Park. The agreement also gives the First Nation the right to development around the Castle Mountain.

“Siksika began four annual traditional horseback rides from Siksika to Castle Mountain 25 years ago. This year we will be celebrating a new beginning at Miistukskoowa, as one of our last untouched sacred sites Siksika will be working collaboratively with Parks Canada to share a unique Northern Blackfoot culturally based Eco-Tourism experience with all Canadians and tourists from all over the world,” said Chief Joe Weasel Child of Siksika Nation.

“As Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation, it should be noted that the Blackfoot Treaty of 1877 enabled completion of the CPR and Confederation. Other important contributions the Blackfoot people have made to Canada includes protection of what is now Western Canada from the USA by entering into the 1855 Blackfoot – USA Peace Treaty or Lame Bull Treaty long before Canada was a Country and before the International Border existed,” Weasel Child said.

“Now, with this settlement agreement, the Siksika Nation will continue to protect the Environment and all living things placed here by the Creator for the beneficial interest and education of generations of Canadians yet to come.”

In March 2016, the First Nation voted in favour of the negotiated agreement.

The settlement gives the First Nation economic opportunities inside Banff National Park and continues access to the area for cultural, traditional and educational purposes.

Also in the settlement the First Nation has the option to purchase on the open market up to 17,491 acres of land outside of the boundaries of Banff National Park and apply to have the lands added to its reserve.

“Settling claims is one of many important steps on the journey of healing and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Negotiated agreements help strengthen the nation-to-nation relationship through mutual respect and create a brighter future for everyone,” said Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs.

According to the agreement, Banff National Park will remain a park for the benefit of all Canadians.