Fall in love with a new, or local author that you’ve never heard of, try something new, or dive into the pages of a genre you’ve never read before as the Strathmore Municipal Library hosts Blind Date With A Book next month.

Blind Date With A Book is just one of the many exciting programs offered at the library in February, and its primary focus is to help people try out new things.

Individuals visit the library and choose from a selection of pre-wrapped books. Readers take their book home, unwrap it, and discover a new story they might have passed over while browsing for an interesting read.

“I believe this is our third year hosting this one, we tell people ‘spice up your reading life by going on a blind date with a book,’” said Carmen Erison, assistant director of library service at the Strathmore Municipal Library.

“You’ll come in and see an assortment of books for all ages that are going to be wrapped up,” she explained. There will be a short description on the book.

“This is your chance to dive outside of the box to really start enjoying other books. They say you judge a book by it’s cover, we are taking the covers away,” she said.

“It’s so much fun, you think maybe your blind date is going to be a mystery, or it’s going to be a biography. Maybe you are going to find a new favourite author. This gives you a chance to do that,” she said.

The great part about the ‘blind date’ is that if the date doesn’t work out, you can always return the book, “ without any hurt feelings,” said Erison.

“We’ve had so much positive feedback from this program, kids love it, adults love it, everybody loves it,” she said.

“We’d like to bring in local authors as well, so perhaps you’ll pick up a book by a local author, somebody you might just pass on the street. It’s quite an exciting program that we do.”