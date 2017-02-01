Badlands Search and Rescue celebrate graduates

Imagine being lost, all by yourself in the bush, or stuck in your car in a ditch. It’s likely that one of the people searching you out are going to be from Badlands Search and Rescue.

On Thursday Jan. 19, students completed a final test and graduated from the search and rescue organization’s basic search and rescue skills course.

The 60-hour course is a requirement in order for individuals to go out and do search and rescue, explained Scott Campbell, president of Badlands Search and Rescue.

“They did everything from classroom situations on hypothermia, layering, first aid, instant command, and then once that was done they spent a full weekend outside doing the hard skills, and putting everything into practice,” he said.

Participants put into practice training skills, searching skills, practiced navigation, communication, and working together as a team.

After which they worked in a mock search and rescue exercise where they went out to search for a live victim and successfully performed a search and rescue.

According to Shane Elder, president of the Search And Rescue Association of Alberta, search and rescue teams are not municipally funded in Alberta and are minimally funded through training grants from the province.

Unpaid responders often pay out of their own pockets, or provide even more time to fundraise in order to ensure personal and team operational capacity and competence. A typical responder will spend on average $1,500 or more just to get started in search and rescue.

Members pay out of pocket for expenses like fuel, training and equipment. Time spent fundraising could instead be better spent in training, or responding. Most members also have regular jobs, around which they volunteer their time as responders and may sacrifice pay, or vacation time in order to respond to a scene.

Badlands Search and Rescue was incorporated in 2011 and has been a member of the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta since 2014.

Members are on-call 24-hours a day and 365 days a year. There are approximately 30 members living in the Strathmore and Drumheller region.

This spring, Badlands Search and Rescue will also be hosting another recruitment session. At present, Badlands Search and Rescue offers ground search and rescue for—missing person searches, rescue, evidence searches, disaster/civil emergency response and preventative search and rescue.

In order to participate in search and rescue in Alberta, individuals must be a member of a search and rescue organization, be a resident of Alberta, 18 years or older, have a clean criminal record and have a vulnerable sector check completed through the RCMP.

According to Campbell, they are always looking for volunteers and are always happy to have individuals contact they if they are interested in joining. For more information on Badlands Search and Rescue, please visit badlandsearchandrescue.com.