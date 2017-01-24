Gleichen RCMP searching for armed man

Gleichen RCMP are searching for a man who may be armed and dangerous. Scott Aaron Stimson, 30, is wanted on numerous charges which include assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges are related to an investigation on Siksika First Nation. Stimson is known to travel between Siksika Nation and Calgary.

He is described as six foot two feet tall, approximately 180 lbs, indigenous, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP ask that members of the public not approach Stimson. Anyone with information should contact the Gleicehn RCMP at 403-734-3923, or their local police service.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit tipsubmit.com.